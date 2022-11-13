Farmer fined GHC120.00 for refusing to participate in communal labour

A circuit court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality, Bono Region, has sentenced Kwasi Ben, a farmer, to a fine of GHC120.00 for refusing to participate in communal labour without reasonable cause.

Ben, 38, pleaded guilty with explanation but was convicted on his own plea. In default he would serve one week in prison.

Mr Kwadwo Akamanda of the Municipal Environmental Health Department, prosecuting, told the court, presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey, that the convict resided at Tweapiesie, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said the Department received a complaint from the queenmother and elders of the community that on Friday, August 12, this year, Ben failed to participate in a communal labour organised by the Unit Committee to maintain environmental health.

Another exercise took place sometime after but again Ben did not participate.

He said on Monday, October 24, the convict and other defaulters were invited to the queen’s palace to explain why they refused to be part of the exercise, but Ben did not honour the invitation, saying “there’s no queen mother in this community”.

Mr Akamanda said all efforts to compel Ben to meet the queenmother and members of the Unit Committee failed.

Consequently, on Wednesday, November 2, he was served with a criminal summons to appear before the court.