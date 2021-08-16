Farmer granted bail for possession of firearm without lawful authority

The Enchi District Magistrate Court has granted GH¢5,000 bail with one surety to a farmer at Sewum in the Aowin Municipality for possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

Kwame Tenponyo, 42, pleaded not guilty and the case has been adjourned to Thursday August 19, 2021.

Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, that the complainant was Superintendent of Police Bernard Yaw Akotoge, District Police Commander of Enchi.

He said between the hours of 1700 and 1900 hours on May 6, 2021, the complainant had a tip-off that some miscreants were engaging in illegal mining and other social vices at Sewum township.

Prosecution said based on the information, Superintendent Akotoge led twenty personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Immigration Service to embark on a swoop at the ghettos, where the suspects were mining with pickaxe and shovels.

Inspector Agyare said when the team got to the scene all the suspects disappeared and while destroying and burning their ghettos, they chanced on the accused in possession of SB shotgun with three live BB cartridges.

Prosecution said when the accused was questioned about documents covering the gun, he told the police that it belonged to his friend one Nana Yaw.

The accused said Nana Yaw brought the gun to him for safekeeping when he travelled to his hometown for a funeral.

Inspector Agyare said Tenponyo was arrested and after investigations he was charged with the offence.