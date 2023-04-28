Farmer jailed for defrauding and stealing

The Nkwanta Magistrate Court in the Oti Region has sentenced Noah Friko, a 29- year-old farmer to 12-months imprisonment over defrauding by false pretenses and stealing property of Mr Alhaji Tijani Sheibu, a businessman in Nkwanta.

Mr Noah Friko pleaded guilty to his crime and was convicted accordingly by the presiding judge, Mr. Joseph Evans Annan Okropa.

Police Detective Inspector, Bright Nkansah, prosecuting told the court that, on April 4, the convict went to Alhaji Sheibu to convince him to buy some lumber.

The convict priced the lumber at GHC 1,300 which Alhaji Tijani agreed and paid the GHC 1,240 remaining GHC 60.

Prosecutor said, the complainant however directed the convict to deliver the lumber to his site at Kabre-Akura, a suburb of the Nkwanta South Municipality.

Inspector Nkansah said few days later, the complainant asked his carpenter to use the lumber to perform a task on site but noticed some of the old stock had been stolen and the new ones undelivered.

He said Convict unknowingly stole some of the lumber which was marked taking away some 105 of the product.

Prosecution said, on April 17, the convict was arrested and handed over to the Police, when he returned to Alhaji Sheibu for the remainder of the money.

He was subsequently jailed after investigations for 12-months with hard labour.