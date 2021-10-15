Farmer jailed seven years for causing harm

A 25-year-old farmer who inflicted cutlass wounds on his colleague after sneaking into his provision shop has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a Tepa Circuit Court.

Hudu Sulemana was charged with causing harm.

Sulemana denied the charges, but the court however found him guilty at the end of the trial and convicted accordingly.

The court presided over by Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu was told that Paul Kofi Mensah is also a farmer and a resident of Alhassan Krom.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Adjei said the complainant has a kiosk in his house in which he sells provisions.

Chief Inspector Adjei said on February 15 last year, Sulemana attended a wake keeping at Suponso and at about 12:30am went to the complainant kiosk to buy an apple drink.

Prosecution said accused saw the complainant sleeping in the kiosk and he entered.

The prosecutor said the complainant woke up and saw accused in the kiosk and the complainant accused him (Sulemana) as a thief.

According to prosecution, this brought about misunderstanding between the two men and in the process the complainant picked up a cutlass.

Chief Inspector Adjei said Sulemana however managed to disarm the complainant and used same to inflict wounds on the complainant.

The Prosecutor said one Florence Bonsu, a witness in the case saw the accused in the process of inflicting wounds on the complainant and she raised the alarm, which attracted people to the scene and the complainant was rescued.

Prosecution said some Unit Committee members of Suponso arrested the accused and later handed him over to the police.