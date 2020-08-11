An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into police custody a 30-year-old farmer who attempted to snatch an AK47 rifle from a police woman.

Seyram Tony Adonu, the accused, claimed that he did not know what come over him to have attacked the Police woman.

Adonu has pleaded not guilty to two charges of attempted robbery and failing to comply with restriction orders imposed.

Adonu is expected to reappear on August 21. Prosecuting Inspector Eric Pobee told the court that the complainant Lance Corporal Lilly Naa Lamily Lamptey is a police woman resident at James Town Police Barracks and also stationed at James Town Police Station.

Inspector Pobee said Adonu is a resident of Engleshie-Amanfrom near Kasoa in the Central Region.

Prosecution said on July 29, this year at about 2:30pm, the complainant was performing her guard duty at Omni Bank near Accra General Post Office and all of a sudden, the accused attacked the complainant from behind and attempted snatching the service rifle loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition which was in the possession of the police officer.

Prosecution said the complaint who was very alert on her duty, resisted and it resulted in a struggle over the AK47 rifle.

Prosecution said some members of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Taskforce who were performing patrol duties suddenly arrived at the scene and assisted the police woman to overpower Adonu.

According to the prosecution, Adonu was arrested and sent to the Regional Criminal Investigation Department in Accra.

He said an investigation cautioned statement was obtained from the accused person in the cause of investigation.

“The accused who was not wearing face mask when he attacked the police woman admitted the offense and indicated further that he did not know what came over him to attack the police woman.