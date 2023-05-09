Farmer remanded in custody for killing a toddler at Adankwame

A 35-year-old farmer, who inflicted cutlass wounds on a family of three resulting in the death of one of them at Adankwame, has been remanded into police custody by the Akropong District Court.

Emmanuel Agyei, the suspect, was said to have attacked the family, who were tenants in his father’s house at Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District, resulting in the death of the one-and-half year-old boy, and severe injuries to his sister and father.

He has been charged with two counts of causing harm, and murder.

His plea was not taken and will reappear before the court presided by Mr Alfred Rockson Kpodo on May 22, this year.

Police Detective Inspector Alex Agberkornu told the court that, on May 05, this year, the suspect had an argument with one Obed Asamoah about renting a room in his late father’s house from his mother, without his consent.

He said the suspect after the argument entered his room, drew a machete and inflicted multiple wounds on Mr Asamoah, his one-and-half year-old son, Samuel Amo and his 19-year-old daughter, Bridget Owusu.

The toddler, according to the prosecution, was confirmed dead after the three were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital for treatment.

Detective Inspector Agbortornu said the suspect who went into hiding after the incident, went to a pastor in the area and asked that he accompanied him to the police station to report himself.

He said the two other victims were responding to treatment while the body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.