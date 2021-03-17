The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court, has remanded a farmer into Police custody for allegedly threatening to kill his brother, one Kofi Kumi.

Solomon Kwadwo Tandoh, 53, pleaded not guilty to threatening to kill Kofi Kumi, also a farmer.

The Court, presided over by Mr Mark Timarah Diboro, said it would consider the request by the family heads to settle the matter out of court on the next adjourned date.

He is to make his next appearance on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori, told the Court that both Tandoh, the accused and Kumi, the complainant were residents of Sefwi.

He said both were farmers and siblings and were not on talking terms, adding that, the accused was fond of threatening Kumi when around or in his absence.

Prosecution said on March 8, 2021, the accused confronted complainant’s in-law when he was coming from the farm, and threatened the complainant through him, that he would kill Kumi and would never be at peace until he has done that.

He said the accused was arrested on March 11, 2021 after a complaint.

There have been attempts by various family heads to the Court for them to settle the issues hence their pleadings to withdraw and settle it.

“We are empowered by law to deal with criminal offences and threat of death is part of it and if the court agrees and next morning he’s found dead, the court and you would be blamed,” the court said.

The prosecution said “persistently and constantly the accused had threatened the complainant that was why police had failed to grant him bail.”

The Court adjourned the trial and asked prosecution to serve the accused with all the necessary documents for case management conference.