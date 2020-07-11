Mr Daniel Agyei-Dwarko, the Eastern Regional Coordinator of the Research Extension Farmers Linkage Committee (RELC)has advised Ghanaian farmers to use organic insecticides extracted from neem leaves and oil which are safer mature on fruits and vegetables.

RELCis is organised annually for players in the agriculture value chain to meet to discuss challenges facing the industry for solutions.

Mr Safo Kafui, the Achiase District Director of Agriculture explained that, the outcome of the session would be forwarded to the Regional Agriculture Office for multivariate analysis in order to arrive at definite solutions for farmers.

Participants at the meeting appealed to researchers to help find chemicals that could be used to protect rice plants from birds.

Oil palm processors expressed concern about lack of funds to purchase machines to enhance their activity and were advised to form active groups to enable them get grants and loans from the government to purchase machines.

Mr Richmond Amponsah, the Achiase District Chief Executive said, without farmers the world would be in dire need of food and urged them to protect themselves from the coronavirus by eating well and to observe all the safety protocols.

He also urged them to involve themselves in the government flagship programmes especially planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).

Advertisements