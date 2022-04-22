Farmers advises to plant trees in their farms to prevent erosion

Farmers were advised to plant more trees in their farms to prevent erosion and also to keep soil fertilizer.

Mr Philip Atiim, the Project Manager at Catholic Relief Services (CRS) said trees planning with mix farming improve productivity and also help farmers to achieve climate change adaptation.

He gave the advice during the field trip dialogue with farmers as part of the Northern Ghana Restoration Initiative of planned Regreening Africa Project’s in the Mion District.

The five years project funded by the European Union, implemented by CRS in 2017 would be ending this year, was to create a sustained approach to reversing land degradation and integrating food production through World Agroforestry.

Mr Atiim said the project implemented in two regions included Northern and Upper East regions with other partners which as World Vision Ghana, ICRAF Sahel and National and Local Governments targets 90,000 hectares, 40,000 households.

According to him, tree planting also increases air quality by filtering a variety of pollutants like heavy dust particles in the household.

He indicated planting trees in the farm practice improves the capacity of soil to hold water.

He said the trees also naturally clean pollutants out of the soil and either store them in their root systems or convert them into less toxic substances.

Mr Yahaya Imoro, a Farmer at Ndinyoyili community shared his experience, saying the project has improved his agricultural business and it has also provided shade for his family when farming.

He added that the tree planting exercise has also reduced the amount of stormwater runoff into his farm.

He said the trees in his farms have played an important role in reducing erosion and pollution in the waterways to prevent flooding in his farm during the running season.

Mr Alhassan Moro, a Farmer at Tajuudo Community expressed his joy on the trees planning mix farming, said he started trees planting exercise three years ago through the Regreening Africa’s Project in the Northern restoration initiative.

According to him, the trees he planted have protected his farm from insects and rodents which causes harm to the crops in the farm.

He added that his farm also provides fruits for eating and some medicinal value for them in the community.

Mr John N- domor, who is a Teacher at Tajuudo community, planted a lot of trees on his homestead, said the trees were to provide shade for his family and his livestock as well.

He said it provides them with oxygen and fruits during the running season.