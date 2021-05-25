Farmers at Aduamoa have called on the Kwahu East District Assembly to provide them with farming equipment like tractors, tricycles, graders and irrigation facilities to help them expand their farms.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Aduamoa in the Kwahu East District, Mr Kwarkye Sampong, the Farmers representative said labour at Aduamoa was expensive, thereby preventing them from producing foodstuffs in large quantities.

He said service people render to farmers cost as much as GHC50.00 per acre which he noted was too expensive, considering their economic conditions.

He said climate change was affecting farming in the area since it had not been raining for the past four months explaining that all their produce especially tiger nuts had gone bad.

Mr Sampong said the scarcity of water in the area was also a challenge to inhabitants pleading to philanthropists, Non- Governmental Organizations and the Kwahu East District Assembly to provide mechanized boreholes at vantage points for easy accessibility.

Kwahu Aduamoa is a community in the Kwahu East District with a population of about 2,000 inhabitants.

The main occupation of the people is farming and they cultivate foodstuffs such as cassava, pepper, tomatoes, maize, cassava, plantain, pear and banana.