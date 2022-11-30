Farmers’ Day: 8 gallant farmers at Kadjebi

Kadjebi District in the Oti Region would award eight farmers at the 38th National Farmers’ Day celebration at Dodo-Fie, a farming community in the district.

The awardees include; the District Overall Best Farmer, District Best Crop Farmer, District Best Cocoa Farmer, and District Best Livestock Farmer. Others are District Best Ginger Farmer, District Best Processor, District Best Organic Farmer, and District Best Climate Smart Farmer.

Mr. Besa Akpalu, Kadjebi District Director of Department of Agriculture who showed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi urged farmers to adhere to advice given by Agronomist to help increase crop yields.

Mr. Akpalu said they needed to adapt to modern technologies as well as good agronomic practices for higher yields and recommended that they practised knowledge-based agriculture to achieve high productivity.

Mr. Mathias Fato, a 61-year-old farmer from Dapaa within Kadjebi District, was adjudged the overall Best District Farmer during the 37th celebration of the annual event held at Dapaa.

The first Ghana Farmers’ Day was instituted in 1985.

It was created by the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), which, at the time, made up the whole of Ghana administration.

The day came from the 30 per cent growth of the farming industry the year before.

It was to recognise the plight and hard work of all Ghanaian farmers and fishermen.

The 38th National Farmers’ Day will be held in Koforidua, Eastern Regional capital on Friday, December 2, 2022, on the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition.”