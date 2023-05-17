Farmers in Namibia forced to sell livestock due to drought

Namibian farmers have been prompted to sell some of their livestock due to drought, according to the country’s Agricultural Bank of Namibia (Agribank).

The total number of cattle sold in March increased to 22,052, up 49 percent from the previous month, Agribank said in a monthly report released Tuesday.

“The upsurge is noted across all cattle marketing activities, with a triple-digit growth of 103 percent to 8,142 observed in live exports.”

According to the Meat Board of Namibia, the number of live exports and slaughtered cattle is expected to continue rising, which could further lead to declining livestock prices.

“Farmers are reducing their herd size, conserving resources, and generating income to help offset the costs of managing their livestock during the upcoming dry season,” Agribank noted.

Namibia’s agriculture sector continues to be affected by various factors such as high input cost and little rainfall, while growth stability can be achieved through early drought support, diversification and climate resilient measures, the report concluded. Enditem