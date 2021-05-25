elephants

A Tanzanian government senior official has urged farmers living close to wildlife protected areas to fence their farms with chili peppers that will help keep stray elephants away.

Mary Masanja, the deputy minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, also advised the farmers to engage in beehive fencing in their farms, saying elephants also dislike bees.

She made the advice in the wake of reported wave of incidents of elephants straying from protected areas, including national parks, killing villagers and destroying farm crops in different parts of the country.

“Elephants run away from disturbing bee sounds and they also have sensitive noses and are repelled by the smell of chili peppers,” she told the parliament in the capital of Dodoma on Monday.

On Sunday, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Damas Ndumbaro, issued a warning to villages adjacent to the Nyerere National Park, saying at least 200 elephants have strayed from the park.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleEthiopian government official, six others killed by suspected rebels
Next articleVolcanic eruption in DRC results in at least 32 deaths
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here