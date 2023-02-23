Farmers kill two Fulani herdsmen at Kwafre

Two Fulani herdsmen have allegedly been killed by some unidentified farmers at Kwafre, a farming community in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the sad incident happened two weeks ago after the deceased, Tijani Seidu, Fulani Sidee, and one other, Menikumah said to be in a critical condition, allowed their animals to graze and destroyed people’s farms in the area.

Activities of the nomads and their cattle are common at Kwafre Nyinase, Sapatie, Amanda, Jerusalem, Asuo-Mpem, and Kwafre, predominantly farming communities in the Municipality.

This came to light when Mr Kwasi Adu Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister visited and interacted with some farmers at Nyinase.

Nana Kofi Adjei II, a sub-chief at Nyinase, who welcomed the Minister, and his entourage described the activities of the herdsmen as unacceptable, and heartbreaking, and appealed to the Municipal Security Council to drive them from the area.

He said some of the affected farmers had reported the matter to the Police in the area, but nothing had been done about it, and called on the Regional Minister to intervene.

Mr Gyan advised the farmers to exercise patience and ensure that they lived peaceably with the Fulani people in the area while the Regional Security Council found lasting solutions to the problem.

He condemned the lawless behaviour of the farmers who allegedly killed the herdsmen, and warned the law would deal harshly with anyone found culpable.

Alhaji Issah Adams, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Fulani Community in Ghana who accompanied the Minister, described the incident as unfortunate and assured the leadership of the Community’s readiness to help control cattle grazing in the area.

The Regional Minister was also accompanied by Mr Daniel Owuredu Nkoranza South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Isaac Baffoe, the Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive, and Mr Peter Osei Fosu, the Nkoranza North District Chief Executive.