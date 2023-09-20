Farmers petition Newmont for amicable resolution of grievances

Four aggrieved farmers whose properties have directly been affected by the operations of Newmont Ahafo Project in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region have petitioned the company to address their concerns.

According to the farmers, Messrs Isaac Kofi Buamah Buabeng, Mohammed Tanko, Gideon Gyakye Adu and Gybrine Tanko, their properties were located at the company’s plant site, TSF area and Administration Block at Afrisipakrom.

The petitioners made the appeal in a letter signed by Mr Richard Adjei-Poku, the Executive Director of the Livelihood and Environment Ghana (LEG), a Sunyani-based environmentally inclined non-governmental organisation and spokesperson for the aggrieved farmers.

A copy of the letter made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday was addressed to the Newmont’s Ahafo Mine’s Project Director.

“We are pleased to request for a meeting with you to discuss the amicable solution to the complaints from four of our clients who think that the amount your company intended to give them is not worth their properties acquired by the company,” the letter indicated.

The meeting and amicable resolution of the concerns, the letter added, remained necessary, saying that would greatly help to create a peaceful and sound environment for the company to undertake its operations in the area.

LEG is a research and advocacy NGO working to promote community rights, campaign for environmental sustainability and promote sustainable livelihood of women and the marginalised persons in the society.