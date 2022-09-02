Farmers receive coconut and mango seedlings in Sunyani

Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, has presented 8,100 mango and coconut seedlings to160 farmers in the Municipality, under the Government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme.

The seedlings are hybrid and would mature between three to four years.

He said they were provided free to support the farmers to improve on their livelihoods.

“Through palm fruit Singapore is doing well economically, therefore through this programme the economy of the country would improve as well’,’ he said.

Mr Kumi advised the beneficiaries to nurture the seedlings to enable them to derive the needed economic gains, not only for themselves but for their communities and the country as well.

He directed the Municipal Directorate of Agriculture to monitor and inspect the farms periodically, assuring that the needed extension support would be offered to ensure the growth of the seedlings.

Mr Patrick Dela Newman, the Sunyani Municipal Director of Agriculture, explained that the PERD would be diversified to include more economic crops to widen the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.

Nana Gyamfuaa, the Benkumhemaa of Atuahenekrom, expressed the hope that the PERD would be strengthened to benefit more farmers.

Mr Solomon Kwaku Windaol, a beneficiary farmer at Kyeredua in the Benue Nkwanta Electoral Area, commended government for the support.