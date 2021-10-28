Farmers schooled on technology-driven soybean production

The Soybean Innovation Lab (SIL) has sensitized selected farmers on technology-driven best practices in soybean production for improved crop yield.

This was done in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (CSIR-SARI), at Nyankpala in the Tolon District of the Northern Region, as part this year’s annual soybean kick-off event.

The event brought together input dealers, extension agents, agricultural development agencies, the private sector and other stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities within the soybean value chain.

The sensitization followed a tour of a demonstration soybean seed farm by the farmers at Nyankpala, led by officials of SIL and CSIR-SARI to enable the farmers learn about the ‘Soybean Management with the Appropriate Research and Technology (SMART) Farm’ concept.

The SMART Farm concept was adopted by the two organisations to among other things, research and develop technologies that would help soybean farmers to enhance their crop yield.

Dr George Awuni, SMART Farm Manager at the SIL, took participants through some of the best management practices for increased soybean productivity, and urged them to plant early and in rows as well as at high seeding density among others.

He advised them to cultivate certified soybean seeds, apply approved chemicals, and pay attention to weather conditions to help achieve the desired outcomes.

Dr Awuni said “these days hiring labour comes at a high cost, and so it is important for soybean farmers to learn and adopt technology-driven ways of production to boost crop yield and increase their income generation”.

Mr Simon Abongo, a farmer, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on the side lines, commended the organisers for the education, and said it had broadened his knowledge base on the best ways to produce soybean on a large scale.

Meanwhile, SIL also introduced a crop thresher suitable for threshing variety of soybean to the farmers.