Farmer’s urged to fall on modern technology for smart farming practices

Dr Charles Nelimor, the Project Coordinator for Innovation Research, Extension and Advisory Coordination and Hub (IREACH), at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said farmer’s should adapt modern technology innovation smart farming practice to improve their farming business’s .

He said farmers should adapt proper good agronomics Practices by using certified seed to improve on their yields during farming season.

Dr Nelimor gave the advise during a seed variety improvement demonstration for Farmers at Kpalsogu Community in the Tolon District of the Northern Region.

The event was to showcase farming systems technology innovations to farmers as part of the IREACH Project.

He showcased varieties of crops such as cowpea, groundnut, soyabeans and millet which are tolerant to pest and diseases that been develop by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Institute (CSIR SARI)for adaptation of the IREACH project strategies.

The IREACH Project aim was to create awareness on wider adoption, quantity and quality products, reduction of agricultural production, drudgeries, better engagement of Youth and women, development of private sector on equipment manufacturing, agricultural product processing and marketing.

The project was implemented this year by CSIR and supported by USAID, CORAF, Africa rising and Kansas State University.

During the field demonstration, farmers where shown four variety of crops planted to show how they were performing on the field.

During the demonstration on the farm, the four varieties were compared to the farmers own varieties, which were not doing well.

Nelimor advised the farmers to use good agronomics Practices smart farms for their crop’s which effectively double the yields compared to typical growing practices.

He urged the farmers to adopt certified seed such as nkatiesari, SARINUT verities etc. Produce by CSIR SAR to increase in gross margins and also increase in grain yield compared to the normal traditional seed they mostly use for planting.

He added that the standards seeds mostly generate the greatest returns compared the local seeds.

He advised the farmers to plants on clear flat surface to avoid soils that compact or crust easily, as the hard surfaces will prevent the crops from germinating.

Mr. Sule Baba, a Farmer group Leader at Kpalsogu Community said they have adopted the technology they have just learned about and will be putting it into practice.

Ms. Fatima Omama Females Farmer group Leader at Kpalsogu said she and other women have learned a lot during the demonstration and the knowledge they have acquired will help them improve upon their farming productivity.