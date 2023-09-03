Farmers urged to harness weather for optimal crop planting

To maximise agricultural productivity and ensure sustainable farming practices, Dr Dan Acquaye, an agriculture expert, has called on farmers to leverage the power of weather patterns and make informed decisions regarding crop selection and planting strategies.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Acquaye said weather played a crucial role in determining crop success and overall agricultural output.

He, therefore, highlighted the importance of adhering to weather forecasts and understanding climatic conditions, to make informed choices about which crops to plant during different seasons.

He stressed on the significance of planting crops that were well-suited to the prevailing weather conditions.

Sharing valuable insights on crop varieties that thrived in specific climates, soil types, and rainfall patterns, Dr Acquaye said farmers must be empowered to be able to make informed decisions for optimal yield.

Farmers must also be taught about the importance of crop rotation and diversification, to mitigate the impact of unpredictable weather events, such as droughts or heavy rains.

Dr Acquaye further encouraged farmers to explore resilient and climate-smart farming techniques that enhance soil health, conserve water, and reduce vulnerability to extreme weather conditions.

Recognising the challenges faced by farmers in accessing weather information, he called for increased investment in agricultural extension services and the dissemination of accurate, and localised weather forecasts.

He called for collaboration between agricultural experts, meteorologists, and farmers, to ensure timely and reliable access to weather information.

He also called on researchers to continue introducing climate-smart plant varieties and technologies that would optimise farmer productivity while encouraging the youth to use their smart phones to access technologies and weather patterns to assist farmers in rural areas.

He further advised agricultural stakeholders to take advantage of digitisation to provide climate-smart solutions to farmers, including early warning signs, disease identification, soil water determination, and forecasting.