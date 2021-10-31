Farmers urged to practise crop rotation to enhance soil fertility

Mr Robert Yaja Dawuni, Gushegu Municipal Chief Executive has advised women farmers in the area to consider practising crop rotation system of farming to help enhance the fertility of the soil for their yearly agricultural activities.

He said the crop rotation system was one of the effective methods of maintaining soil fertility that could enhance productivity and crop yield.

Mr Dawuni was speaking at a day’s workshop at Gushegu in the Northern Region on educating farmers on the causes of climate change and its effects on agriculture.

The workshop was organised by Suglo Konbo, a civil society organisation, and funded by the European Union with technical support from Urbanet, ActionAid and Tree Aid.

The training was to equip participants with the knowledge to build resilience against climate change and its related effects on agricultural production.

It was further to empower participants with knowledge and information on agricultural programmes and opportunities for farmers to take advantage to enhance women’s participation in sustainable agriculture.

It was attended by 60 women farmers drawn from Kpatili, Nyensung, Gbambu, Laligu and Kpana Yapalsi farming communities in the Gushegu Municipality.

Mr Dawuni encouraged them to desist from engaging in indiscriminate felling of trees, saying, such an act had devastating effects on the environment.

Mr Nassam Abdul Razak, Assistant Director at the Gushegu Municipal Assembly called on traditional authorities to enact by-laws to prohibit the rampant felling of trees in the Municipality.

Mr Kojo Inusah, Management Information System Officer at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, who facilitated the workshop, took participants through understanding climate and climate change, causes of climate change, sectors affected by climate change among other topics.