Farmhouse Productions is set to outdoor a new Ghanaian series “Stryke” in the coming days.

The upcoming series has some enthralling young characters and veteran Ghanaian actors who would thrill movie loving fans.

The “Stryke” series directed by renowned Ghanaian filmmaker Ivan Quashigah has some fascinating characters including veteran actor Rev. Benjamin Adalete, Aaron Adatsi, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang popularly known as “Ahoufe Patri”, Mariam Owusu Poku, Jason Edwards, among others starring in the series.

The synopsis of the “Stryke” series talks about how Jimmy an unemployed graduate, after so many failed applications settles for the job of a driver with Mr. Williamson, one of the wealthiest men in the city in order to cater for his ailing mother and his little sister who is preparing for her junior high school final exams.

Jimmy is assigned to chauffeur Sarah, Mr Williamson’s only daughter and subsequently develops feelings for her but believes he doesn’t stand a chance of dating her due to the gap in their social standing.

The series encapsulates many topsy-turvy moments with thrills and chills that would keep movie lovers at the edge of their seats.

The new series would premiere exclusively on www.farmhousemovies.com in the coming days.

Farmhouse Productions over the past years produces exciting series which includes the most watched and popular Ghanaian TV series, “You Only Live Once” (YOLO), “Things We Do For Love”, among others.