Farrakhan Shaaban Mohammed Wins Youth Category In National Tour Du Ghana 2023

River Park Eastern Region’s young cycling prodigy Farrakhan Shaaban Mohammed has secured the overall youngest best by Time Jersey in the Women & Youth category Road Race and individual Time Trial events at the just ended National Tour Du Ghana 2023.

The newly crowned young Derbywheel Pink Jersey holder maintained a steady grip in the Road Race to sprint ahead of his fellow compatriots, Reginald Hammond, Alfred Acquah, etc.

Farrakhan left no stoned unturned in the initial Road battle to grab a good time to wrap the Derbywheel Leader’s Jersey in the second stage to the final stage 5 of the National Tour Du Ghana

The final road race was however a bit bitter for the ambitious wheeler as his fellow nemesis Reginald Hammond pushed him to the third spot, a position that had no effect on the young lad’s ambition to maintain his Leader’s Jersey kind courtesy of Derbywheel.

Interacting with the media after his podium victory celebration, Farrakhan was highly impressed with the organization of this event, adding it has added more seriousness to the Youth in training.

“I am very happy and enthusiastic about the Bahati Foundation’s collaboration, and the MOU with the Ghana Cycling Federation will assist the Youth towards the upcoming Africa Games in Ghana”- he said.

Farrakhan is optimistic of being part of the Youth Team to feature for Ghana at the first ever World championships in Rwanda and a maiden showdown at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Lead sponsor of the National Tour Du Ghana 2023 Derbywheel Pro Keirin’s major objective is to give equal opportunities to the less privileged riders who will be assisted through professional Track cycling and Farrakhan Shaaban Mohammed said he want to be one of the top cyclists of DerbyWheel pro Keirin in the future.

Youth development in the Sport is incredibly growing in the country and the exposure of these young lads in this very event gives a brighter impression that come next year in the African Games, Farrakhan and his colleagues will prove their mettle to the rest of Africa.

DerbyWheel Pro Keirin leadership is very happy with the successful organization of the event and has promised to sponsor and assist African countries, Federations and cyclists to their long waited dream in seeing cash in their toils and to work towards a major road map in mounting the podium at the world Cycling championships and the Olympic Games.

Source : Ghana Cycling