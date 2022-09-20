Fashion 4 Development to Convene Global Thought Leaders to Inspire Greater Awareness for Sustainability

Fashion 4 Development (F4D) has announced plans to convene thought leaders accros the globe for the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, from September (19-21) to help inspire greater awareness for sustainable lifestyle practices.

To mark its return to the global stage, F4D is putting together three Marquee events: The Sustainable Goals Banquet, 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon and Human Kind Film Series during the United Nations General Assembly Week; to honour Agents of Change in society and also further its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. The three exclusive events will be attended by global thought leaders including, heads of UN delegations, First Ladies, UN ambassadors, diplomats, VIPs, prominent climate activists and the great and the good of the fashion and entertainment industry.

Evie Evangelou, president and founder of Fashion 4 Development in a press note to DEL REPORT on September 16 said: “I am thrilled to bring together leaders and change-makers from around the world to leverage the expression of fashion for sustainable economic growth and independence of communities worldwide.”

Evangelou, who is also the founder of the campaign: Sustainable Living is the New Fashion added that: “Fashion 4 Development is about so much more than just apparel and accessories. It’s about sustainable lifestyle, and we are proud to convene international thought leaders from the United Nations, Human Kind, and our other global partners to share ideas and inspiration for how we can improve sustainable systems – inspiring responsible social change from what we wear to what we eat and how we live.”

Agents of Change “Awards” will be awarded by F4D to individuals addressing food security, extreme poverty, education and those taking action for a healthier planet, preservation of culture, and the empowerment of women and children.

(F4D) is a non-profit global organization committed to raising awareness for the Global Goals (Sustainable Development Goals), with a significant focus on leading the fashion industry to a sustainable future. Founded in 2011, F4D was created in support of the UN Millennium Development Goals, now known as the Sustainable Development Goals and the “Every Woman, Every Child” initiative led by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon. Fashion 4 Development’s September 2022 events during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York include:

2nd Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet

The 2nd Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet on Monday, September 19th at 6:30 PM ET will be MCed by F4D Founder Evie Evangelou and co-MCed by Founder, CEO and Chief Mentor of ThreeEQ Jason Ma. It will feature specially curated plant-based cuisine, a fashion exhibit on preserving culture, a floral fashion runway dance by Princess Lockerooo, and a live musical performance by Grammy Award winner Dionne Warwick, who will perform the song “Free,” written by award-winning songwriter Diane Warren and produced by Dionne Warwick’s son, Grammy Award winning producer Damon Elliott. The song is part of the initiative Musicians in the Key of Free, in support of refugees worldwide. At the banquet, F4D presenters including Earthday Network President Kathleen Rogers, Film Producer Michael Simkin, and Education Above All Foundation’s Youth Advocate Ayan Said will present honorees with the Agents of Change awards. The honorees include:

Hugh Evans and Simon Moss of Global Citizen, Impact to End Extreme Poverty Award, accepted by Liza Henshaw, President of Global Citizen

Yunus Dogan, Chairman of Texas Biotech, Impact in Food Security Award

Odessa Rae, Filmmaker and Producer, CNN Film “Navalny”, Impact Through Film Award

Richard Kane, Verijet – Green Travel Award

Education Above All (EAA), Impact Through Education Award. Mubarak Al-Thani, EAA Head of Development, will accept the award on behalf of the Foundation, founded by Her Royal Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon

The 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon on Tuesday, September 20th at 11:30 AM ET will be MCed by F4D Founder Evie Evangelou and co-MCed by Keynote Speaker and Angel Investor Dame Didi Wong, who will also be inducted into the exclusive F4D Leading Ladies club at the event. The luncheon will feature a “green carpet,” cocktail reception, awards ceremony, and fashion runway show highlighting “Ten Decades of Fashion 1920-2020,” curated by New York Vintage founder Shannon Hoey and designer Bonnie Young of BY.Bonnie Young. The first-of-its kind fashion show will open with an original song from artist and producer Celia Babini AKA CIB, and will feature a mix of pieces from the BY. Bonnie Young collection paired with vintage designer pieces from Shannon Hoey’s New York Vintage. The runway will showcase a modern twist on fashion from various decades – all while focusing on zero waste, locally made and upcycled materials. The luncheon will also present an installation of mannequins, each representing a different decade with iconic pieces from various notable designers.

The luncheon will feature remarks by special speaker New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, remarks by Kim Macharia,executive director of Space Prize. There will also be a special presentation of the song “Applause” – written by Diane Warren and performed by Sofia Carson. The song is from the film Tell It Like A Woman, which is produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment in association with We Do It Together, a non-profit film production company dedicated to gender parity. The performance will be presented byChiara Tilesi, founder of We Do It Together. Closing the luncheon with a musical performance will be Sirintip, an award-winning experimental trilingual singer and composer with clout in both the pop and jazz worlds. Her new album “Carbon” was recorded at carbon-neutral Manifold Recording, and centers around climate change.

The event gathers first ladies and royals from around the globe, as well as diplomats, philanthropists, fashion VIPs, and other key influencers to celebrate the unprecedented cooperation between diplomacy and fashion. Award presenters include Sen. Biaggi and Philanthropist and F4D Ambassador for Africa, Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, and will honor:

Grammy and Emmy winning and 13-time Oscar nominated Songwriter Diane Warren and Actress, Singer, and Activist Sofia Carson, Women’s Champion Award

Gina Diez Barroso, Founder of Grupo Diarq, Founder and President of Centro University, and Dalia Empower, Women’s Empowerment Award

Aslaug Magnusdottir, Founder and CEO of Katla and Co-Founder of Moda Operandi, Fashion 4 Development Award and will be announced as F4D Goodwill Ambassador

Sudha Reddy, Director, MEIL and Founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, Philanthropy Award

BrieLee Lu, Model and Student, will be named F4D Youth Goodwill Ambassador

Human Kind Film Series

Ultimately, F4D will partner with the Human Kind Institute for a Film Series on Wednesday, September 21st from 11:00 AM – 6:30 PM ET at the Museum of Modern Art. The film series is in cooperation with the 17th UN Associations Traveling Film Festival where films of positive social change, social impact and creativity will be presented, followed by expert panel discussions. ASVOFF of Paris has also curated a sustainable fashion series for the screening. The event will feature the global premiere of the film Human Kind, based on the book Be Your Own Harmonist by Lola Till. Lastly, following the screening of CNN and HBO Max film Navalny, there will be a discussion moderated by CNN anchor Poppy Harlow, and more.

“Human Kind is proud to support and be a part of this screening of compelling films that highlight positive social change, social impact and creativity,” said Lola Till, founder of the Human Kind Institute. “I hope these incredible stories and the subsequent discussions inspire us all to make significant shifts in our lives towards a more sustainable lifestyle and world.”

By Dela Ahiawor

—Dela Ahiawor, is a journalist focusing on sustainability/climate related journalism and events across the globe—