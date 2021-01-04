Indeed achieving a commemoratory milestone is one that is attainable on the back of vision, hard work, determination and resilience. On December 30th, Fashion Connect Africa was outdoored at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra to the Ghanaian public. The Year of return event debuted as one of the most monumental showcase in Ghana’s fashion industry history with unique and glamorous convergence of decision makers, socialites, diplomats, fashion stakeholders, enthusiasts, music lovers, celebrities and members of the diaspora community in 2019.

Fashion Connect Africa is an emerging social enterprise established to change lives in the creative space. We are committed to knowledge transfer, job creation and empowering creatives across Africa. We have also continued to use our training and development programs as a platform to better the collective crafts of our people in order to position them on the global stage.

The FCA is aimed at promoting the African creative spirit, exposure for both Ghanaian and the African Fashion industry players. It also seeks to bring together global fashion players and the indigenous African fashion industry on the same platform to share challenges, ideas, solutions and find a way forward for the industry.

The FCA acknowledges its Chief Inspiration Officer, Miss Victoria Michaels who in spite of the challenges in the industry continues to express optimism about African fashion taking over the world stage with interventions done on the FCA platform.

The launch of FCA, which was part of the events lined up for the 2019 year of return program was sponsored by the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Ostec Ghana, Apolonia City,Vlisco,Woodin,GTP, Maybelline and supported by Goldcard Resources, Melcom Ghana,Tamis Ltd, G4S Security, European Union, PWC and Switch Car Rentals.

Even though we couldn’t host this most prestigious event in 2020 because of the global covid-19 pandemic, we went on to partner with corporate organizations through the still ongoing FCA 1 Million Masks Project. This initiative is set to provide safety PPEs and covers for needy individuals in underserved communities across Ghana. We have distributed over 160,000 masks so far and still counting. We are hoping to do more with the support of donors in the coming year.

In 2021 together with our partners, we hope to create a global platform that would empower, impact and give a voice to both established and upcoming creatives/designers in the fashion space. We believe that regardless of wherever you are located on the continent or outside of it, we can help you position your craft to meet International standards. We are poised to leverage on our 4 cardinal approach of bringing authenticity, visibility, availability and accessibility to creatives in Africa and the diaspora.

To this end, we say AYEKOO to all our shareholders, stakeholders, sponsors, partners, staff, media outlets and to the general public for their audience and continuous support so far on this journey. We promise to achieve more in the Ghanaian Fashion Industry and beyond.