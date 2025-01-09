Fashion Designer Mathew Agambire Reveals Details Behind President Mahama’s Iconic Inaugural Attire

Mathew Agambire, the fashion designer behind President John Dramani Mahama’s standout inaugural attire, has opened up about the careful planning and creative process that went into the design of the outfit.

In an exclusive interview with Serwaa Amihere on GHOne, Agambire shared that preparations for the momentous occasion began two months before the 2024 general elections.

“I started planning it two months before the election,” Agambire explained, emphasizing the foresight needed for such an important event. “It wasn’t something that required a huge budget. And you know how fashion is—if you have a program next month, you’ll start timing your outfit beforehand. Sometimes, the program could be canceled or rescheduled, but the preparation has to go on.”

For Agambire, the stakes were particularly high, as the inauguration was not just a national event but one that would be watched by a global audience. He stressed that aligning the design with the significance of the occasion was crucial. “I felt like this was a national issue, not only national but the whole world was watching. So, if you want to do something that will stand out or speak to the occasion, it needed more time,” he noted.

The outfit, which received widespread admiration, was described as a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style. Agambire’s design reflected Ghana’s cultural heritage while maintaining a modern and dignified aura that resonated with both national pride and global significance.

Agambire also shared that President Mahama was deeply involved in the design process, offering valuable input. “He was involved in the decision-making, ensuring every aspect of the design resonated with the message he wanted to convey,” Agambire revealed, highlighting the collaborative nature of the creation.

The resulting attire has since become an iconic symbol of the occasion, garnering praise for its thoughtful integration of cultural symbolism and its elegant, contemporary appeal.