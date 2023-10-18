Fashion designers decry low patronage of African prints

By
GNA
-
0

African Print

Tailors, and Seamstresses at Tema Community two market have bemoaned the decreased demand for African prints and clothing because of competition from foreign materials.

The tailors said because of their higher prices and the misconception that African designs were outdated, people were now choosing imported clothing over locally made ones.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Ms. Judith Larye,  seamstress disclosed that the sewing of African print materials had significantly decreased.

She claimed that because the consumers do not want to use the African print material she purchased to sell for apparel, they were laying wasting in their shops.

According to her, some consumers claimed that African prints did not go with the contemporary styles they wanted to create, making them lose interest.

She said because international prints were more adaptable and successful at sewing many modern styles, buyers preferred them over African prints.

According to her, most older people still knit garments for funerals and other significant occasions utilising African prints.

She also mentioned that most consumers chose traditional jewellery over bead accessories since, in some cases, bead accessories were perceived as outdated and are instead used to create designs on gowns, typically for formal events.

Male clothes designer Mr. Nathaniel Okwei also told the GNA that because of modernity, fashion, and their distinct sense of style, some men favoured international textiles over African designs.

He added that although local prints were still available, international prints were preferred by consumers because they combined well like caftans, two-piece sets and colourful shirts and pants.

Other designers emphasised the need of promoting locally produced goods and advocated sophisticated lobbying for goods created in Ghana.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here