‘Fashion Expressions Project’ graduates first batch of trainees

Fifteen trainees have graduated from the Centre for Empowerment and Enterprise Development (CEED), a vocational training institute in the Central Tongu District, Volta Region, under its ‘Fashion Expressions Project.’

The Project is a unique programme seeking to mentor aspiring fashion professionals and promote self-agency on sexual and reproductive health.

The 15 graduates were taken through a six-month intensive training in fashion, with complementary skills in special events décor, batik tie and dye, millinery including fascinator, card and grommet curtain making.

The Fashion Expressions Project is being implemented by the International Needs Ghana with support from UNFPA and PRADA Group, a global leader in the fashion industry, and in promoting gender equality in a unique and innovative way.

Mr Cromwell Awadey, the Executive Director, International Needs Ghana, said the programme, currently being piloted in Ghana and Kenya, aimed to leverage the social and economic power of fashion as a vehicle to promote women’s empowerment and sexual reproductive health.

It was a competency-based training to equip participants with skills and knowledge to position them to become economically independent to contribute to societal development, he said.

Mr Awadey commended the graduates for their dedication, commitment and hard work and charged them to execute their work with passion, innovation and creativity.

“Let the world take notice of your creativity, push towards originality and make your brand influential even in your small corner,” he added.

Mr Barnabas Yisa, the UNFPA Country Representative, said the Fund focused on empowering young people to explore their potentials, and that was where fashion played an important role.

He said the UNFPA would continue to partner International Needs Ghana and the PRADA Group to ensure that more young people received the needed training that would cushion them life.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, PRADA Group, asked the graduates to be proud of the skills acquired, which would provide a strong foundation for greater achievements.

He said environmental consciousness and sustainable work ethics were very important to the growth of the fashion industry and commended the trainees for availing themselves to acquire skills and knowledge to improve their livelihoods.

Madam Fakor Mortoo, the Executive Secretary, Fakor Garment and Tailoring, said fashion was a great tool for economic development and poverty reduction.

Opportunities abound within the fashion industry, she said, and asked the graduates to be committed to their job and look beyond any challenge to excel in the profession.

Six trainees, who distinguished themselves, received awards with Georgina Aku Afeti adjudged the Overall Best Trainee.