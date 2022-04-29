FashionGHANA Presents The Look Book For Its New ‘Direction’ Collection

2022 marks 10 years of unwavering promotion of fashion in Ghana and Africa. The launch of the Direction collection represents a way forward for African fashion designers in the field of ready-to-wear and the application of embracing modern with African aesthetics.
The Direction Collection is filled with lovely treats for the Chilly/Rainy fashion seasons. The outfits are inclusive of all the latest trending fashion attributes. Such as layered skirts, tiered trousers, wide-leg pants, and more.
The FashionGHANA creative directors endeavored to establish a collection infused with eye-popping colors entangled with monochrome print patterns emulated from Mali’s bogolan cloth.
The team at FashionGHANA believes patrons of the Direction collection consist of individuals ready to celebrate its 10-year existence and steady contribution to the African fashion industry as a whole.