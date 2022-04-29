FashionGHANA Presents The Look Book For Its New ‘Direction’ Collection

The direction collection is one of our (FashionGHANA.com) first look book orientated collections amongst various clothes sold on the FashionGHANA online boutique. FashionGHANA today stands as Africa’s first eCommerce online shop and was the main driving media behind the popularity of African fashion.

2022 marks 10 years of unwavering promotion of fashion in Ghana and Africa. The launch of the Direction collection represents a way forward for African fashion designers in the field of ready-to-wear and the application of embracing modern with African aesthetics.

The Direction Collection is filled with lovely treats for the Chilly/Rainy fashion seasons. The outfits are inclusive of all the latest trending fashion attributes. Such as layered skirts, tiered trousers, wide-leg pants, and more.

The FashionGHANA creative directors endeavored to establish a collection infused with eye-popping colors entangled with monochrome print patterns emulated from Mali’s bogolan cloth.

The team at FashionGHANA believes patrons of the Direction collection consist of individuals ready to celebrate its 10-year existence and steady contribution to the African fashion industry as a whole.