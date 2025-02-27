Fast-Rising Kenyan Artist Keddy itsKK Drops Highly Anticipated EP “2000minus40″

Kenyan singer, rapper, songwriter, and performer Keddy itsKK, hailing from Kayole, has officially released his much-awaited EP titled “2000minus40.” The unique title is derived from Kayole 1960, with 1960 serving as the foundation for the EP’s name. This project is a powerful and versatile six-track collection that blends various genres while addressing deep personal and societal themes.

The EP kicks off with “Kujinauwo” featuring Denniro. The term “nauwo” is Sheng for “know,” and the track is a motivational anthem encouraging listeners to believe in themselves. Inspired by an encounter with a depressed individual, Keddy used his craft to shed light on the ongoing mental health crisis, urging people to recognize their worth and keep pushing forward despite life’s challenges.

Next is “Kako Fine,” the only solo track on the project. This Afrobeat-infused song celebrates relationships, emphasizing the importance of appreciation between partners. Keddy paints a picture of love, gratitude, and recognition, reminding couples to cherish and uplift each other in their journey together.

One of the standout collaborations is “Maandamano” featuring Karolee. Originally a freestyle released in 2023 during protests against a finance bill (not the 2024 one), the track has been reimagined into a boombap hip-hop anthem. It captures the emotions, struggles, and resilience of the people, highlighting the power of music as a tool for activism and expression. A shift in tone comes with “Good Times,” a song inspired by Ecclesiastes 3:4—“a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance.” Keddy uses this track to remind listeners to embrace every joyful moment in life. Whether it’s a celebration or a small personal victory, “Good Times” serves as a reminder to live in the present and appreciate happiness whenever it comes.

Another heartfelt track is “Baby Sina,” which fuses old-school R&B influences with modern sounds. The song touches on a common relationship struggle—financial issues. Keddy paints a vivid picture of a couple where one partner is constantly nagging for financial favors, highlighting the pressures that money can place on romantic relationships. It’s a relatable and emotional piece that speaks to many.

The EP closes with “Habari Hodari Hatari,” a drill-inspired track featuring Hanta the Samurai, Mwende Music, and Keddy himself. The song is a representation of self-confidence and artistic expression. Each artist brings a unique energy to the track, with Habari (news) as Hanta, Hodari (bravery/skill) as Mwende Music, and Hatari (dangerous) as Keddy. It’s a bold, high-energy closer that showcases their passion for music and the powerful presence Keddy brings to the stage.

With “2000minus40,” Keddy itsKK delivers an authentic, versatile, and deeply personal body of work. From addressing mental health and social issues to celebrating love and self-growth, this EP is a reflection of his journey and experiences as an artist from Kayole. His ability to blend genres, from Afrobeat and hip-hop to drill and R&B, proves his multifaceted talent and creative range.

This EP isn’t just music it’s a story, an experience, and a movement. Whether you’re looking for inspiration, reflection, or just good vibes, “2000minus40” is a must-listen for fans of Kenyan music and beyond.