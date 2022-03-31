Fast-Track Transfer from Moldova to Romania for Those Fleeing Ukraine

“I live by the sea; it’s beautiful there – and normally – very quiet,” Violeta says. Known for its beautiful beaches and opera house, Odessa had remained a safe haven for many despite the war.

But as the windows of her beach house shook more violently with each bombardment, Violeta became increasingly worried about the safety of her family.

Back in Odessa, Violeta worked as a nurse in an orphanage, providing support to children with disabilities. When the war started, they had to move the kids to a safer area: “Our priority was to save the children,” as she puts it.

Whenever the air raid siren went off, everyone rushed to bunkers to take shelter, but the closest one to Violeta’s house was kilometres away.

The Palanca border crossing point (left); IOM enumerators conduct surveys to better understand the refugees’ journey (right). Photos: IOM/Monica Chiriac

With her two kids, she decided to quickly pack a suitcase, hop into a car with acquaintances and travel to Palanca, at the border with the Republic of Moldova. Throughout the trip, Daniel, 12, and Angelina, 11, found comfort in taking care of the family’s two cats, Mona and Eva.

Violeta has travelled from Odessa with Daniel (12) and Angelina (11), as well as their two cats. Photos: IOM/Monica Chiriac

“It’s good they have distractions, but nowadays all kids have phones. We can’t hide what’s happening as much as we would like to,” Violeta says.

On 8 March, the Moldovan and Romanian Governments, with support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, set up a fast-track transfer to support the safe land movement of those fleeing Ukraine, including third-country nationals.