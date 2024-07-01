Fatal Road Accident Claims Life of Koforidua Technical SHS Staff Member

The Koforidua Technical Senior High School community is reeling from the shock of a sudden and devastating tragedy.

A fatal road accident near Aseseeso and Somanya in the Eastern Region claimed the life of one of our kitchen staff members early Saturday morning. The incident occurred as the school staff were en route to Akwamufie to attend the funeral of a colleague’s late wife.

The fatal accident was reportedly caused by brake failure, causing the bus transporting the staff to veer off the Aseseeso – Somanya road. In addition to the tragic loss of life, several others sustained injuries in the crash. Initial medical attention was provided at Yilo Krobo District Hospital, with some individuals later transferred to Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for further treatment.

The entire Koforidua Technical Senior High School community stands united in mourning the loss of our dedicated staff member. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time.