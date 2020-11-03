Four accused went on trial in a Berlin court on Monday charged with fatally administering saltwater in large quantities to a young woman, allegedly to drive out a demon and allow her to conceive.

Those charged with causing bodily harm resulting in death include the husband of the 22-year-old victim, his parents and a man described as an “Islamic miracle healer.”

According to the prosecution, the victim was forced to drink one and a half litres of water with up to 64 grams of dissolved salt daily between November 30 and December 7, 2015 in order to “treat” her childlessness.

The victim’s relatives were aware that she was ill at the time with a fever. She also indicated that she did not want to drink the solution on account of its unpleasant taste, but agreed to do so after being told it would “help to cleanse the body.”

According to the charge sheet, the victim’s condition deteriorated soon after the start of the saltwater drinking sessions, with her heart, brain and kidneys damaged by the high salt levels. She died of a pulmonary embolism and cerebral oedema in hospital on December 7, 2015.

The accused, who are aged between 35 and 58 and are not in custody, are all originally from Lebanon. The three men have German citizenship, while the citizenship of the 57-year-old woman is unclear.

The woman’s lawyer called for a postponement on the grounds of the coronavirus pandemic.