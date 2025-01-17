Fatal Shooting at Newmont’s Ahafo South Mines Sparks Outrage

Three individuals have been confirmed dead, and several others injured, following a police shooting at Newmont’s Ahafo South mine on January 8, 2025.

The incident occurred when police officers deployed to protect the mining concession allegedly opened fire on a group believed to be engaging in illegal mining activities.

The victims, identified as residents of Acherensua in the Ahafo Region, have stirred public outrage and criticism over the response by law enforcement.

The fatal incident has ignited protests among youth groups, traditional authorities, and neighboring communities, who have condemned the security agencies’ actions as excessive and unjustified.

Civil society organizations and human rights defenders have also raised concerns about the growing tensions and recurring human rights violations in mining areas, particularly those linked to Newmont’s Ahafo mines.

They argue that this tragedy highlights systemic issues, including the heavy-handed approach often employed by state and private security personnel in mining communities.

A 2008 report by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) revealed a pattern of harassment, inhumane treatment, and disregard for community members’ rights by security forces tasked with protecting mining concessions. Despite recommendations to address these issues, activists claim that such violations continue unabated.

The Ghanaian Constitution guarantees the dignity, right to life, and fair trial of all citizens.

However, critics argue that employing excessive force against alleged illegal miners undermines these rights.

They stress the importance of due process, urging security agencies to adopt methods that uphold the rule of law and prioritize human rights.

In response, several advocacy groups, including Wacam, the Centre for Public Interest Law, and the Global Media Foundation, have called on the government to initiate independent investigations into the incident and broader issues of insecurity in mining communities.

In a press release jointly signed by Wacam, the Centre for Public Interest Law, and the Global Media Foundation, their Key demands include reviewing security protocols in mining areas, holding mining companies accountable for human rights violations, and ensuring that law enforcement agencies operate within legal and ethical boundaries.

The incident has intensified calls for reform in the mining sector, with stakeholders emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that safeguards community rights while maintaining security.