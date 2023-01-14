Fatawu Mohammed writes to Hearts of Oak after club exit

Fatawu Mohammed, former Captain of Accra Hearts of Oak has penned an emotional farewell message to the club and after he was released.

The 30-year-old defender joined the club in 2013 from Real Tamale United and had been an integral part of the team which contributed to the successes of the team over the previous years.

He played a pivotal role for the club to emerge champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season and also won two MTN FA Cups with Hearts.

He served as captain of the club since 2018 but was stripped off by the Serbian trainer Slavko Matic who took over as the head coach position after Samuel Boadu’s exit.

In a statement he said, “Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah. I want to say a very big thanks to Allah”.

“I want to use this platform to say a very big thanks to Togbe Board Chairman of the great Accra Hearts of Oak SC, may Allah blessings and protection be with you always and may Allah bless you long life, good health and more of everything you are praying for.

“You took me as your son and I will aways be grateful to you Dad.

“Another big thanks go to all my coaches, the technical team and my teammates for the support they gave me during the good and bad times.

“I wish you all the best of luck as my journey end here with you guys.

“I can’t forget the most wonderful and grateful fans of the team; your reward will come from Allah for the love and support you gave me from the onset.

May Allah bless all.

“Coaches would come and go; Players would come and go but Accra Hearts of Oak will remain till Infinity.

“Again, I want to knell down and ask for your forgiveness again.”