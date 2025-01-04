Fatimatu Abubakar Highlights Government’s Healthcare Achievements Amid Transition

Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister for Information and Spokesperson for the Government Transition Team, has praised significant advancements in Ghana’s healthcare system during President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Abubakar emphasized the government’s focus on healthcare infrastructure, access expansion, and the broader vision behind these initiatives, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving healthcare for all Ghanaians.

Abubakar highlighted the government’s achievements, noting that the Agenda 111 project—designed to expand and modernize healthcare infrastructure across the country—is not the only initiative under Akufo-Addo’s leadership. She revealed that in the last two months alone, President Akufo-Addo has commissioned around ten new hospitals, separate from the Agenda 111 initiative, signaling a concerted effort to address critical healthcare gaps in the nation.

The minister explained that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant deficits in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in districts that lacked hospitals or adequate referral points. Regions like the Upper East and Volta, for instance, were particularly vulnerable, with eight districts without district hospitals. She also pointed out that the newly created regions, as well as areas like Koforidua and parts of the Western Region, were in desperate need of renovations to their healthcare facilities.

A notable highlight of Abubakar’s discussion was the introduction of medical drone delivery systems. She hailed this innovation as a game-changer for rural and remote communities, allowing for the quick and efficient delivery of essential medical supplies, such as lifesaving medications, blood, and vaccines. This initiative has made a substantial difference in regions that previously struggled with accessing vital healthcare services.

Abubakar’s comments underscore the Akufo-Addo administration’s approach to creating a more accessible and inclusive healthcare system, using both traditional infrastructure investments and cutting-edge technology to ensure that even the most remote areas of Ghana are not left behind.

The government’s focus on healthcare infrastructure, especially in underserved regions, reflects a broader commitment to improving the quality of life for all Ghanaians, although questions remain about the sustainability and long-term impact of these efforts.

The positive developments outlined by Abubakar come as Ghana’s leadership prepares for a transition. The government’s emphasis on healthcare reform, through both new facilities and innovative solutions, has been a major part of the administration’s legacy. It will be crucial to see how future leadership continues or adapts these initiatives as part of their ongoing vision for healthcare improvement across the country.