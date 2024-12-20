Fatimatu Abubakar Urges Vice President-elect to Advocate for Women’s Causes

Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar has congratulated Vice President-elect Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang on her historic election as Ghana’s first female vice president, expressing her hope that Opoku Agyemang will leverage her new position to advocate for women’s rights, especially in education.

Speaking during a media engagement on December 19, 2024, Abubakar emphasized the responsibility Opoku Agyemang now carries to serve as a role model for women and girls in Ghana.

Abubakar highlighted the significance of free Senior High School (SHS) education, stressing how it has improved access for girls, particularly those from financially disadvantaged households. She recalled her personal experience of how financial constraints might have meant her brothers would have been prioritized for education over her, had it not been for the policy.

“Free SHS has been a game-changer,” Abubakar stated, citing that in 2024, there are now more girls than boys in Senior High Schools, a testament to the policy’s positive impact on gender equity in education.

Abubakar urged Opoku Agyemang to ensure that her office becomes a beacon for advocacy, particularly for the girl child. “When the financial barrier was removed, people like Fati got to go to school,” she said, encouraging Opoku Agyemang to continue pushing for more opportunities and stronger representation for women.

Opoku Agyemang’s election, which places Ghana among the African nations advancing gender equality in leadership, comes with high expectations. Abubakar reiterated that, regardless of the position a woman holds, she must make a lasting impact on her gender.

“No matter how efficient I am as an Information Minister, if I walk out of here and did not do anything positive for female journalists, I would consider that a failure,” Abubakar asserted. She concluded by stressing that the opportunity to inspire and create positive change for women should not be taken lightly.