Favor City Prayer Center Foundation supports Klicks Africa

A Charity organization based in the United States of America, Favor City Prayer Center Foundation, has donated assorted items and cash totalling GHS 10,000 to Klicks Africa, an care autism organization in Accra.

The donations, coordinated by founder and President of the Foundation, Pastor Maxwell Osei, included bags of rice, toiletries, bags of sachet water, packs of bottled water, packs of washing powder, gallons of bleach detergents, and a box of bottled oil.

They are valued at GHS 5,000. and a cash amount of Ghc5,000

The coordinators and team members in the Diaspora and in Ghana presented the items on behalf of the Charity organisation to Klicks Africa Foundation, with GHS5,000 cash over the weekend.

Klicks Africa Foundation, located at Dome Pillar 2, aids young adults with autism and other intellectual disabilities to reach their full potential by creating an inclusive environment for them.

It is an early intervention center for autism with specialized services for children under five years, who have difficulties in socializing, paying attention and talking.

Receiving the items, Madam Mary Amoah Kuffour, Co-Founder of Klicks Africa Foundation, expressed gratitude to Favor City Prayer Center for the gesture.

She asked of Favor City Prayer Centre to place Klicks Africa Foundation on their prayer list and always pray for God’s intervention towards the foundation.

The team accepted the request of Madam Mary Amoah on behalf of Pastor Osei.

Pastor Albert Tandoh, who was present with the team, urged other philanthropists to support Klicks Africa Foundation to continue with the marvellous training they were providing for the children.

Pastor Osei, who is based in the United States, is an old student of the Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education.