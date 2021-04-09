A six-page religious handbook; Favour and Destiny Helpers, has been launched in Accra to boost readers’ faith in God while granting them favour and connecting them to their helpers.

Authored by David Nana Edjah, a Computer Systems Administrator and staff of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the book would also help people to remember God in times of difficulties.

It was launched jointly by Mrs Jennifer Brock, the Head of International Relations and Special Projects of the AMA, and Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the Chief Executive of the Coastal Development Authority.

Nana Edjah said: “Like Apostle Paul in the Bible, I believe I’m what I am by the special grace of God and not my human strength.”

“Life without grace is a disgrace and for you to be successful in life, mercy, grace and favour should also be at work. This is my vision for my first book as an author.”

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the AMA Chief Executive, said the book’s title was appropriate as the world experienced depression because of the COVID-19 pandemic and people were looking for direction to rebuild themselves.

“Each one of us has a destiny on earth but how to achieve it is another matter altogether, so it is an opportunity for us that we have a book that would walk us through to identify it through the favour of God,” he said.

Mr Shaib appealed to the public to patronise the book as it would positively impact their lives while supporting a worthy cause.