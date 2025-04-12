FAWE Ghana Unveils Strategic Plan to Boost Educational Access

The Forum for African Women Educationalists Ghana is set to launch a new five-year strategic plan alongside the second phase of its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation on 17 April 2025 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The initiative focuses on promoting educational equity and advancing gender parity at the tertiary level for girls and young people hailing from marginalised communities.

FAWE Ghana’s Programmes Manager, Anna Nabere, highlighted the disparities that persist in higher education despite notable improvements at the basic level. Nabere noted that while policies like Free SHS have enabled more young people to complete secondary education, the financial challenges at the tertiary level continue to impede progress, especially for female students.

To bridge this gap, the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship Programme will offer financial support not only for students seeking university education but also for those pursuing Technical and Vocational Education and Training. Beneficiaries opting for the TVET pathway will additionally receive startup capital to foster self-employment upon graduation.

A crucial facet of the strategy is a proposed one-year bridging initiative designed for talented yet vulnerable students whose academic records, particularly in science-related fields, have been affected by systemic educational disadvantages. By advocating for an access pathway akin to Uganda’s Higher Access Certificate, FAWE Ghana aims to afford these students a fair chance to transition into higher education.

The announcement is part of broader efforts by FAWE Ghana to mobilise partnerships and public support, ensuring that financial and systemic barriers no longer exclude any girl or youth from achieving academic success. The strategy reflects a commitment to reshaping educational opportunities and addressing long-standing disparities in a sector that is vital to the nation’s development.