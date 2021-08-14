Fayorsey preaches patience on new single ‘Saman Puom’

The best things in life come to those who wait and that certainly applies to budding musician, Fayorsey. The Tema-based singer, songwriter and rapper packs 6 years of lived experiences right from Senior High School and channeling all that through his lyrics that waxes and reflects all that has shaped him into the man that he is today.

Leading up to his upcoming project ‘’Listen Responsibly’’, Fayorsey’s new song ‘Saman Puom’ is a mega Drill record and ode to express how he feels about naysayers, fake friends and fan foolers. At the same time giving the youth the confidence that they can make it out of any circumstance.

The song has guest verses from some of the generation’s prolific come ups, Quesi Blake, Kelvin Black and Essumann with production credit to Kwaku Dee. Fayorsey explains ‘’There is nothing wrong with being patient, experiencing life and being ready when you are ready’’.

‘Saman Puom’ is available on Boomplay, YouTube, Audiomack and all other digital streaming platforms.