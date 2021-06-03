The FBI told Sputnik that hackers used REvil and Sodinokibi malware during a cyberattack that targeted the meat-producing giant JBS USA earlier this week.

“We have attributed the JBS attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice,” the FBI said in a statement on Wednesday. “We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable.”

The White House said on Tuesday it was in touch with the Russian authorities in light of the hacking attack on JBS, which led to the closure of its facilities in the United States. The US administration believes some of the members belonging to the hacker groups reside in Russia.

The FBI said private sector partnerships are critical to responding immediately to a cyber breach, adding that “a cyber attack on one is an attack on us all.”

The White House said earlier in the day it expects the ransomware attack on the JBS USA to be discussed at the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.