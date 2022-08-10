FBI Chief, US Attorney General Face Increased Number of Death Threats Online

The number of death threats directed against FBI Director Christopher Wray and US Attorney General Merrick Garland has markedly increased in the wake of the raid they conducted at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

While the FBI and Justice Department security procedures to safeguard the two officials have not been made public, both Garland and Wray are traveling with armed security and discussions are underway whether to increase their security teams, the report said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump arrived at the office of New York Attorney General in Manhattan to be questioned under oath as part of a civil investigation into his family’s business practices.

Trump said that he declined to answer questions in the New York Attorney General’s probe, but added that he has done nothing wrong and that is why neither federal nor state or local governments have found anything on him after five years of investigating him and his family.

On Monday, FBI agents raided Trump’s residence in Florida as part of a probe that reportedly involves a search for classified materials he allegedly took with him upon leaving the White House.

The following day, a US federal court in Washington ruled that Congress can immediately obtain Trump’s tax returns, despite his efforts to resist handing over the documents.

Trump has said the establishment’s activities against him are a continuation of the political “witch hunt” during the time he was president and seek to prevent him from running again in the race for US president in 2024.