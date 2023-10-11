FBI Investigates Former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States of America have concurrently launched investigations into the activities of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her associates.

In a recent statement posted on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, the OSP disclosed that their investigations are primarily focused on scrutinizing the assets and financial transactions of Ms. Dapaah and her associates within the United States of America.

The collaborative effort between the OSP and the FBI aims to determine the legality of Ms. Dapaah and her associates’ wealth, both in terms of funds flowing between Ghana and the United States.

Ms. Dapaah gained public attention in July when it was revealed that two of her domestic staff were facing allegations of embezzling substantial sums of money and valuable items, totaling millions of Ghana Cedis. Following significant public pressure, she resigned from her position on July 22, 2023.

In the meantime, the former Sanitation Minister has filed an interlocutory injunction application against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in an effort to halt the Office’s investigation and prosecution of her and her husband, Daniel Osei Kufuor, on charges related to suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses.