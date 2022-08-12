FBI Looked for Classified Documents on Nuclear Weapons at Trump’s Residence

FBI officers were looking for classified documents on nuclear weapons and other items during the search in former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

It remains unknown whether these documents were found, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as part of a probe focused on classified materials the former president allegedly took with him after leaving office.

Trump condemned the raid and characterized it is as a continuation of the political witch hunt by Democrats and the establishment to prevent him to run in the 2024 US presidential election and reverse their policies.

Trump also said the raid shows that the US justice system has been weaponized to act against the Democrats’ political opponents and added that investigators have not found any wrong doing despite probing him for years.