FBI Recovered 11 Sets of Classified Documents From Trump’s Residence

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents after raiding the Mar-a-Lago residence of former US President Donald Trump in Florida earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

FBI agents recovered 11 sets of classified documents, including some labeled “Top Secret,” the report said, citing court documents reviewed by the publication.

About 20 boxes of materials were taken out from Trump’s residence, containing handwritten notes, executive orders, among other documents, the report added.

The documents also included information about the “President of France,” according to the report.

On August 8, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida while the former US president and his Secret Service guards were not on the premises.

Trump said the Democrats and establishment Republicans have weaponized the US justice system to deal with political opponents like him just as in authoritarian regimes. Trump said the raid is also a continuation of the political witch hunt against him in an effort to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump on Friday also compared his alleged keeping of presidential documents to that of predecessor Barack Obama.

“President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!” Trump said in a statement.

Obama administration records are currently kept by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) as they undergo digitization, NARA said in a fact sheet on the Obama Presidential Library. The record keeping agency will provide access to the documents in accordance with the Presidential Records Act, NARA also said.