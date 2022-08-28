FCSF supports Blood donation drive

The Fortitude Child Support Foundation (FCSF), in partnership with the National Blood Service (NBS), has organized a blood donation exercise dubbed ‘The Blood Drive’ at the Chemu Senior High School in Tema, in the Greater Accra Region.

It formed part of activities to observe the 2022 National Blood Donor Day, to contribute to restocking the blood bank.

FCSF is a Not-for-Profit organisation that aims to promote child and maternal health in the country.

Mrs. Evelyn Duah, Executive Director of the Foundation, said the initiative falls within the scope of the organization’s operations, which included contributing resources to help with healthcare delivery.

She was grateful for the partnership of the NBS, and also happy with the participation of the students.

She emphasized that the Foundation joined the Blood Drive because there was a constant need to restock the blood bank to save lives.

“Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person. It is the gift of life, everybody needs blood to survive,” she noted.

“When you donate blood, you give life to someone in need.”

Mrs Duah said every second, someone needs blood, and therefore, the need for people to donate blood regularly to restock the blood bank.

“Blood is needed by women with complications during pregnancy and childbirth, children with severe anemia, often resulting from malaria or malnutrition, accident victims, cancer, and surgical patients.

“There is a constant need for a regular supply of blood because it can be stored only for a limited period of time before use. Regular blood donation by a sufficient number of healthy people is needed to ensure that blood will always be available whenever needed,” she emphasized.

According to Fortitude, the Blood Drive presented an occasion to create awareness of the need for blood donation among students of Chemu SHS.

For the students who were celebrating their Students Representative Council (SRC) week, the exercise was truly an opportunity to help save lives.

The awareness creation saw a considerable number of students participating in the exercise. “Donating blood is like operating a savings bank account. I am donating to save against future predicaments,” one of the students said.

First-timers who donated also expressed their satisfaction with the entire process after overcoming their fears.

According to the National Blood Service, the blood would be distributed to hospitals nationwide.