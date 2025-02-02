FCT Police Rescue Abducted Woman, Launch Manhunt for Suspected Ritualist

In a dramatic rescue operation, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command saved a 25-year-old woman from what could have been a tragic fate at the hands of a suspected armed robber and ritualist.

The suspect, who remains at large, is now the subject of an intense manhunt by law enforcement authorities.

The incident, which unfolded at a hotel in the Wuse district of Abuja, came to light after hotel staff raised the alarm on January 31, 2025. Police operatives, responding swiftly to a distress call, discovered the victim, Promise Eze from Ebonyi State, bound to a small chair with her mouth sealed with plaster. She was unconscious and in visible distress when officers arrived at the scene.

According to a statement issued by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the victim was immediately rushed to Wuse District Hospital, where she regained consciousness. Preliminary investigations revealed a chilling sequence of events that led to her abduction.

Promise Eze had checked into the hotel on January 30, 2025, accompanied by a man who identified himself as Emmanuel Okoro from Lagos State. However, during police questioning, the victim disclosed that she had met the suspect online, where he used the alias Michael Prince and claimed to be an oil company employee based in Delta State. Initially, he had invited her to Delta State, but after she declined, they agreed to meet in Abuja.

What began as an innocent meeting quickly turned into a nightmare. The suspect allegedly brandished a dagger, threatening and subduing the victim before tying her hands and legs and taping her mouth shut. He then confined her to the bathroom and fled the scene, stealing her two mobile phones.

Disturbingly, before escaping, the victim overheard the suspect speaking to suspected accomplices on the phone, informing them that he was regrouping and would return to the hotel to “finish the job.” This alarming detail has heightened concerns about the suspect’s intentions and the potential danger he poses to the public.

The FCT Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, has condemned the act in the strongest terms and vowed to bring the perpetrator to justice. CP Disu urged residents, particularly young women, to exercise extreme caution when meeting individuals they do not know personally. He also reassured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

Authorities have launched a full-scale manhunt for the suspect and are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest is encouraged to contact the FCT Police Command through the following emergency lines: 08032003913 or the Complaint Response Unit at 08107314192.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of online interactions and the importance of vigilance in personal safety. As the investigation continues, the FCT Police Command has urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities promptly.

The rescue of Promise Eze highlights the critical role of swift police action in preventing potential tragedies. However, it also underscores the need for continued public awareness and cooperation to combat crime and protect vulnerable individuals in society.