FDA advises public to buy canned food from shops

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has advised the general public to buy packaged and bottled, and canned foods and consumables from permanent shops.

This would make it easier to trace unwholesome and expired goods and products in the market.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Daniel Nti, a Senior Regulatory Officer at the FDA said it is dangerous to buy canned foods and consumables from hawkers and wayside traders.

He said food safety was essential to advancing human health, stressing that while the authority intensifies surveillance and monitoring to ensure wholesome food in the market, it was also imperative for the public to buy food items from shops.

“If we buy consumables from permanent shops, it would be very easy to identify these shops and investigate any expired or unwholesome product”, Mr Nti stated.