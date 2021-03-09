The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines online.

It said all importations should expressly be done by and through the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

The FDA, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Delese A. A. Darko, said the only COVID-19 vaccines authorised for use in Ghana are SPUTNIK V and COVISHIELD and cautioned against the purchase of other unauthorized vaccines online.

It cautioned shippers and freight forwarders to take note as any such unlawful act would be in contravention of Section 118 of the Public Health Act and the FDA’s Guidelines for Emergency Use Authorisation of Medical Products (FDA/GEN/GL-EUA/2021/04).

The caution, the statement said, had become necessary as a result of reports of the seizure of fake COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa.

“The FDA wishes to caution the public that online advertising, offering for sale and supply of medicinal products, including the COVID-19 vaccines, are strictly prohibited,” it said.

“Therefore, the public should not purchase any COVID-19 vaccines online.”

The Authority gave an assurance that with the collaboration of the security and kindred agencies, it would continue its monitoring and remained committed to protecting public health and safety as mandated by the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851.

The FDA, therefore, advised the public to report to the Authority any suspicious activities relating to the advertising and offering for sale and supply of COVID-19 vaccines and/or related products, adding that all reports/complaints shall be treated in confidence.

It encouraged all to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to curb the spread of the virus.

He urged the public to direct all concerns and clarifications to the FDA via 0551112224/5, and via its social media handles.