The Food and Drugs Authority has always reiterated it’s commitment to fight for consumer interest, without reneging. In recent times, the Board has alerted the public on unsafe product and certified products that meet safety and quality standards.

A company recently certified with confidence from the FDA is skin and hair care brand, Golden Oil Naturals. The company that recently received certification for all it’s butters, creams, shampoo and lotion, had it’s first encounter with the FDA when they received their first set of certifications, in 2019.

The new list of 10 certifications for products like Golden Pure Boabab Oil, Cocoa Body Butter, Neem Mint Oil and more will give the company further access to the Ghanaian and foreign markets.

Speaking to the CEO, she thanked The Food and Drugs Authority for the confidence it has reposed in the brand and assured of continued attention to providing quality skin and hair care